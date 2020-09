News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KYMA) - A local wife is asking for the public’s help in finding her husband who went missing Thursday morning.

Angela Boutwell said her husband Jared Boutwell was last seen at their home on Del Mar Avenue in Yuma.

He is 5’10” with blue eyes and weighs 163 pounds. He was last seen wearing green khaki cargo pants and a gray and blue shirt.

If you have seen Jared Boutwell call local police.