Two men electrocuted while working at APS substation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two men working on an Arizona Public Service project were taken to the hospital after they were electrocuted.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at the North Gila substation, near East county 6th street and 7-E.

APS confirmed the two men are subcontractors working for a company called Power Contracting.

APS says it has used the company for other projects.

The two men were doing concrete work on the exterior wall of the substation using an aerial lift. That's when APS said they came in contact with some power lines.

APS says the two men were taken to the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix.

We have reached out to Power Contracting but have yet to hear back.

No word yet on their condition.

Coming up at six, we will have a statement from APS.