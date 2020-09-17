Calexico passes assistance programs to help local businesses and low-income residents

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - With funds from the federal government and the state of California, Calexico will be providing assistance to local businesses and low-income residents impacted by the coronavirus.

Both programs were passed in a Calexico City Council meeting Wednesday night.

The program to help local businesses is called the COVID-19 Stabilization Lending Program.

"It's a forgivable loan program, we don't want to place the burden right now on businesses to pay back money that they need to use to revamp their business," said Miguel Figeroa, Calexico City Manager.

Calexico has allocated $150,000 dollars to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic. That money is part of the government's COVID-19 relief fund.

Loans given to businesses can be used to cover anything from payroll, to rent, and utility costs.

“Every applicant will be eligible to apply for up to $7,500, this means that at a minimum we can potentially offer twenty loans. If some businesses decide to request a smaller amount, well that opens the opportunity for others to apply," said Figueroa.

The loans will be given on a first come first serve basis.

Imperial County Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar, who represents the area that Calexico is in, addressed the city council Wednesday, asking them to make the application process as fair as possible.

“Calexico has suffered under a cloud of nepotism for years and years even decades, whether it’s perceived or it’s a reality," said Escobar, who is also a former Calexico Councilman.

Escobar added that there should be no conflict of interest between applicants and City of Calexico administrators and councilmen. "There needs to be transparency so there are no issues down the road," said Escobar.

The application period for the Stabilization Loan Program begins Monday, September 21. The application can be found at the City of Calexico's Website.

The City of Calexico also passed a Utility Support Program that will help residents pay for their utility bills.

“Water, power, gas. We want to make sure this program is tailored to low-income households," said Figueroa.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side as we speak to City Manager Miguel Figueroa about how residents can get assistance with their utility payments.