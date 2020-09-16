Yuma Police Department ‘Most Wanted’ for Sept. 16

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department releases the most wanted suspects in the community.

Police advise the community to call your local law enforcement agency if you have any information that will lead to the arrest of Yuma's Most Wanted.

Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. To report them call 911, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.

Anthony Alan Jacobs, 20

Height 6’1,”, weight 187. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Anthony Aldridge. Tattoos: Right calf – skull with banner.

Wanted for: His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Amended Count Three: Attempted Robbery, a class five felony.

Enessa Nichole Lopez, 27

Height 5’4”, weight 140. Brown hair, blue eyes. Tattoos: Shoulders - Brass knuckles, right arm – bear – left arm – “Madison CaliRose”, chest – rose, back – “Fillmore”.

Wanted for: Her probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony.

Daryl Melton Sumlin, 48

Height 5’8”, weight 160. Brown hair, blue eyes.

Wanted for: His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count One: Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a class four felony, and also, Count Three: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six felony.

Sara Amanda Moreno, 32

Height 4’9”, weight 135. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: right ankle – “Xavier”.

Wanted for: Her probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony.