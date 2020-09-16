Chicanos Por La Causa partners with APS to offer utility assistance

News

Qualified households can receive up to $800 in utility assistance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- While APS will be holding off on disconnecting customers through the end of the year, electricity bills are still adding up!

But one local non-profit organization is ready to help.

The breadwinners in many households are still out of work, and with more people staying home, including children now attending online learning, electricity bills are higher than normal.

Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) has partnered with APS to provide up to $800 in utility assistance in a 12-month period, to households in crisis.

To qualify for assistance, customers must prove loss hours or wages due to COVID-19, or proof of medical emergencies.

Michelle Hernandez, the family assistant coordinator at CPLC said, “Anyone over 18 years old who worked and who has an income, we verify the whole household’s income. Because it’s based on household.”

She added, “The verification that [customers] need to turn in is their pay stub. So, if an individual is paid every week, they will give us the last four pay stubs they received. If an individual was laid off or terminated, we will just need a termination letter from their employer.”

Customers can pick up an application from the CPLC office located at 308 West Main Street in Somerton.

For more information, visit cplc.org.