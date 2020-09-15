The IRS wants to help those who didn’t receive stimulus check

News

(KYMA, KECY)-The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is making an effort to reach the 9 million Americans who have yet to receive their CARES Act stimulus money.

The IRS said it would letters later this month alerting people who didn’t file federal taxes for 2018 or 2019 but meet the income criteria.

“The good news is that millions of Americans who never received the COVID-19-related stimulus funds have another chance to get their fair share of this distribution," Jack Gillis, executive director of the Consumer Federation of America, said. "The bad news is that the IRS needs to find you."

So who is still able to claim the stimulus check? people whose incomes fall below the threshold required to file taxes. Which is $12,200 for single filers under the age of 65. People can get payments of up to $1,200, and married couples can get up to $2,400.

Parents of minor children (as of the end of last year) might qualify for an additional $500 for each kid.

You have to fill out this form on the IRS website for non-filers to register to get their stimulus money.

The IRS said non-filers have until October 15 to provide the information to receive the money.