Honoring the fallen: Lt. Col. Christopher K. Raible and Sgt. Bradley W. Atwell

Remembering 2 Yuma Marines killed in Afghanistan

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-September 14 marked the anniversary of two Marines who were killed an infamous attack in 2012 at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan.

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher K. Raible, 40, and Sergeant Bradley W. Atwell, 27, were both stationed MCAS Yuma and died while supporting combat operations in Afghanistan.

Raible served as the commanding officer at Marine Attack Squadron 211 (VMA-211) "Wake Island Avengers", and Atwell was assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 13 (MALS-13) as an electrical systems technician.

15 Taliban fighters armed with machine guns, suicide vests, and rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) breached the highly secured compound and attacked the flight line where Marine Corps Harriers sat on the deck.

According to the Marine Corps Times, Raible was only armed with a pistol, spearheaded a counterattack against the insurgents. He was killed by an RPG that exploded nearby. In addition to the two Marine fatalities, eight other NATO coalition personnel and one civilian contractor were wounded. One of the Taliban fighters was captured.

During the attack, six Harriers were destroyed.

Raible's awards include the Bronze Star Medal (Valor), Purple Heart Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Air Medal-Strike/Flight (numeral 10), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (second award), Air Medal-Individual Action, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal (second award), and NATO Service Medal-International Security Assistance Force.

Courtesy of GOLD Heart's Veteran's Advocates

Atwell's awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (second award), Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, NATO Service Medal, and the International Security Assistance Force and the Purple Heart.