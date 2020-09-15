Skip to Content
Border wall protests on sacred burial grounds continue

kumeyaay protest construction of border wall

Protestors say they will continue to demonstrate despite possible risks

CAMPO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Kumeyaay nation has been protesting the construction of the border wall on sacred burial grounds for over a month.

"We shouldn’t have to be asking for permission to the U.S. government to go back home back and forth I think the government should be asking us to be here they should be respectful of our people we are here thousands and thousands of years,” said Gloria Rodriguez, said Kumeyaay native.

Their daily efforts have slowed down the construction of the wall but their ultimate goal is for the Army Corp of Engineers to halt the project altogether.

However, one Kumeyaay native says they have been met with more hostility citing one incident where construction workers were about to blow up a section to clear rocks right in front of them.

 Tonight on the Evening Edition, News 11's Gianella Ghiglino joins the protestors to see what they have been facing along the border.

