Crossroads Mission cancels announces 3-Days of Thanksgiving

First time event has been cancelled in 18 years

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced Crossroads Mission to pause its plans for the holidays.

Every year "3 Days of Thanksgiving" brings people together from all across the desert southwest for a hot meal, warm feelings of community, and cool sounds courtesy the free entertainment. But this year, for the first time in 18-years, it can't happen.

The mission's chief executive officer, Myra Garlit, said it was a tough decision. Garlit said board members considered the impact cancelling their holiday gatherings could have on Yuma's homeless community. She said, ultimately they had to put safety first.

"It's all because of COVID, we have a lot of people during those three days. Especially, our volunteers and a lot of them are elderly and so it's so crowded here, even out in the parking lot. We can't control social-distancing." Garlit said.

Unfortunately, the mission also plans to cancel it's "3 Days of Christmas" feast due to the pandemic.