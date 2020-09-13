Congressman Gallego responds to Trump’s Arizona Visit

News

US Representative Ruben Gallego (AZ-7) to host roundtable

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After the announcement of President Donald Trump coming to Arizona to host a roundtable for Latinos for Trump, Rep. Ruben Gallego responded in a tweet.

Congressman Gallego will also be hosting a virtual Veterans and Military Families Roundtable with Jason Kander tomorrow (September 14, 2020) at 1 p.m.

The conversation will focus on Joe Biden's vision for restoring American leadership and investing in veterans and military families.