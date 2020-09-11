Brain found in jar is not human
Medical examiner can't say where it came from
MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A medical examiner says a brain found in a jar in Mexicali is not human. However, he still has no idea where it came from.
The brain, as well as pieces of a heart, some lungs, and some kidneys were discovered Thursday in a bag near the Calexico East Port of Entry.
The Director of Mexicali's Forensic Medical Service, César González Vaca, says the organs definitely aren't human, but Vaca can't yet say from what type of animal they came.
The city's prosecutor's office continues to investigate the bizarre discovery.
