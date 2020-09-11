A 12-year-old boy dies alongside his dog in the Oregon wildfires

News

(KYMA, KECY)-A boy was found dead along with his dog after wildfires swept through the town of Lyons, Oregon.

Wyatte Tofte the 12-year-old boy ran from his home after flames approached. His body was found next to his dog's body after the fire had burned through the area.

Wyatte's grandmother, Peggy Mosso, also died in the fire Wednesday.

The boy's mother is intensive care unit after suffering severe burns.

The boy's father Christopher Tofte, confirmed the deaths to NBC News.

Wyatte was the great-grandson of Roger Tofte, the creator of Oregon fantasy theme park The Enchanted Forest, where according to its website three generations of the Tofte family worked before the fire.