Yuma man arrested after failed drug smuggling attempt

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents arrested a man at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint after attempting to smuggle 47 pounds of methamphetamine.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the incident happened last Saturday around 9 a.m.

CBP says after questioning the 26-year-old driver, he was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to its vehicle.

A further inspection of the vehicle, agents discovered 45 vacuum-sealed packages of meth in the vehicle’s rear quarter panels.

The drugs had an estimated street value of over $157,000.

The 26-year-old driver, a Lawfully Admitted for Permanent Residence (LAPR) from Mexico, with a Yuma address, was arrested on drug smuggling charges.

The drugs and the vehicle were seized.