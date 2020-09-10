Skip to Content
News
San Francisco skyline under surreal orange skies

Wildfires Smoky Skies
CNN
People stop at Fort Point to take morning pictures of the Golden Gate Bridge covered in smoke from wildfires Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Residents of San Francisco, Oakland, and the greater Bay Area wake up to a rust-colored sky that made it look like nighttime.

With the high winds carrying wildfire smoke from both the Creek Fire and the North Complex Fire burning more than 200 miles away, it's affecting the Bay Area.

Salem and Oregon are experience similar apocalyptic glows.

"When the smoke and ash get even thicker close to the wildfires, it can cut the sunlight out completely, making it look like the dead of night," CNN meteorologist Judson Jones said.

