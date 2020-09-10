Imperial County sees a dramatic decrease in COVID-19 cases

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Imperial County has the lowest coronavirus cases since the pandemic.

According to the Imperial County COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 450 active cases with 22 cases pending.

Although there may be a delay in reported cases, this is the lowest number of cases Imperial County has seen since May 5th. At the time, there were 400 positive cases in the county.

One metric that still needs improvement is Imperial County's positive testing percentage.

California currently has Imperial County's positive testing percentage at 10.9 percent.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side as we speak to the county health department about what these numbers mean for Imperial County.