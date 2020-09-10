Health officials warn of dangerous air quality due to California wildfires

News

Thick smoke blocks out the sun in some cities

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California public health officials advise people to stay indoors to protect themselves from dangerous air quality created by the state's massive wildfires.

In Los Angeles, smoke shrouds homes and overpasses. While further North in San Francisco, it blocked out the sun and bathed the city in a red haze.

Air quality officials have issued a wildfire smoke advisory for much of Southern California. They warn winds will carry ash and smoke into parts of Los Angeles, Riverside, and Orange Counties.

In Los Angeles, the air quality ranges from moderate to "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

Wildfires have blackened more than 3-million acres in California. That's an area twice the size of Delaware. The blazes are blamed for 12 deaths.