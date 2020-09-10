Skip to Content
Families continue to protest for prisoners’ rights

"This isn't only about this, its about industrial prison complex as a whole, incarcerated people still deserve rights," said one woman who's husband has served 25 years.

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For inmates in jail, these last six months have been isolating.

Due to social distancing regulations, visitors were no longer allowed. Many inmates have not seen their families since March.

Prisons have also become sort of petri-dish for COVID. According to The Marshall Project, there have been at least 10,658 cases of coronavirus reported among prisoners in California and 58 deaths.

Coming up on the evening edition News 11, Gianella Ghiglino will speak to protestors and hear what they continue to fight for amid the pandemic.

Gianella Ghiglino

