No bathroom relief in sight for the homeless due to COVID-19

“In every place, there’s going to be homeless, even they could become homeless if they lose their job and then their life is over,” said Jose a man experiencing homelessness

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - People experiencing homelessness have endured some of the harshest effects of the global pandemic.

Health officials say frequent hand washing is the best way to fight the spread of COVID-19; however, the homeless population has had little to no access to bathrooms.

Homeless people rely on semi-public bathrooms in places like fast-food restaurants, coffee shops, and service stations, especially during the night, but indoor dining is no longer accessible.

