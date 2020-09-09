Skip to Content
No bathroom relief in sight for the homeless due to COVID-19

“In every place, there’s going to be homeless, even they could become homeless if they lose their job and then their life is over,” said Jose a man experiencing homelessness

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - People experiencing homelessness have endured some of the harshest effects of the global pandemic.

Health officials say frequent hand washing is the best way to fight the spread of COVID-19; however, the homeless population has had little to no access to bathrooms.

Homeless people rely on semi-public bathrooms in places like fast-food restaurants, coffee shops, and service stations, especially during the night, but indoor dining is no longer accessible.

Coming up on the Evening Edition, News 11, Gianella Ghiglino speaks to people experiencing homelessness about their recent experience six months into the pandemic.

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

