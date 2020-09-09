NAF to host virtual 9/11 remembrance ceremony

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Each year the Naval Air Facility El Centro hosts a memorial ceremony to remember the lives lost on 9/11.

However, due to the pandemic, a virtual ceremony will be taking place on Friday, September 11, at the main flag pole at 8 a.m.

The ceremony will begin with Command Master Chief Eric Hubert acting as the Master of Ceremonies for this virtual event to be live-streamed here.

The ceremony will feature comments by the Commanding Officer, Captain William Perkins, and static displays of federal first responder units.

The event is to honor those individuals in the U.S. Navy who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country on that tragic day.

The event is not open to the public but can be viewed online here.