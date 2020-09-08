September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Over the years News 11 has shared the journey of a local teen battling Ewing Sarcoma, cancer attacking her bones and soft tissue.

Kate Camp's story has gained the support of thousands.

At 16-years-old, Kate has danced her whole life. Her competitive spirit on the dance floor earned her many trophies, ribbons, and metals.

Kate has this same drive and determination to win over her battle with cancer.

Kristan Sheppeard, a member of the Team Kate support group, said, “[Kate] has a very relentless attitude to get better and be healthy.”

After a year of undergoing chemo and radiation treatments in 2018, last year, doctors found no evidence of cancer in Kate’s body.

But that victory was brief.

This year she found out the cancer is back.

Sheppeard said, “People that follow the Team Kate page knew what was going on the last couple of weeks and everybody jumped in to pray. Everybody in true Yuma fashion, wants to know how can I help, what can I do?”

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, each year nearly 16,000 children are diagnosed with cancer in the U.S.

For the month of September, Team Kate is asking the community to raise awareness of the disease.

It’s as simple as going gold to show off your support for kids with cancer, spreading the message, or donating to Yuma Regional Medical Center’s childhood cancer fund.

“[Families] don’t necessarily want to have to deal with the financial end of [having a child with cancer]. It’s the emotional end of it that is at the top of your brain. So to be able to provide resources for those families is a blessing,” Sheppeard said.

For more information on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and to support Kate along her journey, follow Team Kate Campa on Facebook.