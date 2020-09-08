Power outage in Fortuna Foothills

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Public Service said a power outage is affecting more than 416 customers.

The power outage was reported right after 5 p.m. Tuesday. APS said at least one power line is down, and that field crews are working on restoring the power by 7:50 p.m.

Right after the outage there were more than 2,000 customers without power, but it has since been restored to about half of them.

The areas affected by the power outage run from County 11th Street to County 12th Street and Avenue 8 E to Payson Drive.