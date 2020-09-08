Old Tucson closes its doors due to COVID-19

News

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Old Tucson closes its doors indefinitely due to COVID-19.

Old Tucson, a replica of the 1860's Paramount Pictures for the movie "Arizona," has served as the site for numerous films, television series, music videos, and commercials. A place where visitors were taken back to living history while watching outdoor stunt shows and indoor music and dance shows.

Pima County will take over the attraction on September 14 and will initiate a new plan for the park's future.

“The decision to close Old Tucson indefinitely due to COVID-19 was made with a heavy heart. We know how important Old Tucson is to our community, guests and employees,” said Terry Verhage, Old Tucson General Manager. “We did everything possible to keep our loyal fans safe when we were open, but the ongoing COVID-19 public health protocols and restrictions limited park attendance to the point where Old Tucson could no longer stay in business. Old Tucson has provided thousands of jobs and entertained millions of guests over the decades. If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, Old Tucson would still be in business,” said Verhage.

However, this is not the first time Old Tucson closes its doors due to reduced attendance. Parts of Old Tucson was destroyed by a fire in 1995 and remained closed for two years.

More than 400 movies and commercial videos have been filmed in Old Tucson.

“Old Tucson is a cultural and historic icon, not only for Pima County and Arizona, but for the country. A huge part of our nation’s film history is embedded in the land and scenic vistas of the Tucson Mountains. Whatever the park’s future may be, the county will endeavor to preserve and honor that history,” said Pima County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Ramón Valadez.