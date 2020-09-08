Goodwill says to update your resume if you’ve been laid off during COVID-19

News

You were laid-off, but you are not alone

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-There are thousands of job seekers laid-off in every community because of their employers' strain due to COVID-19.

Industry leaders say tens of millions of people have been laid-off since the pandemic. However, experts advice you to update your resume and fill out the laid-off portion.

They say it's okay to add that on your resume since there are thousands of people impacted by this. Adding that there is no reflection of who you are as a professional.

Experts advise you to continue with your current industry or choose a new line of work if you are laid off.

Regardless of what you choose, Goodwill offers you the tools you'll need to get to your next job.

