CHP releases Labor Day traffic statistics

(KYMA, KECY)-The California Highway Patrol (CHP) shares the traffic stats over the Labor Day weekend.

CHP Traffic Statistics from September 5-7:

El Centro- Two fatal collisions to report, one of which had both drivers die as a result of the crash. Three property damage only collisions, and one minor injury collision, along with one DUI arrest.

Winterhaven- One property damage reported only collision and 0 DUI arrests.

Calexico- No crashes or arrests were reported this weekend.