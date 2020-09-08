CBP arrest sex offender in Calexico

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents patrolling the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry arrest a sex offender.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the incident happened approximately at 11:30 p.m. last Friday. Agents were patrolling the area when they found the man illegally entering the U.S.

After agents arrested the man, he was taken to the El Centro Central Processing Center for further processing.

Records checks revealed that the man, a 36-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico, had a conviction on Oct. 27, 2009, for “Sex Intercourse with Minor” out of Santa Clara. He was sentenced to three months in jail and three years’ probation for his conviction.

The man was removed from the U.S. upon the completion of his sentence.

In the fiscal year 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and removed 45 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges after they entered the United States illegally.