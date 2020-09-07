Fire Officials: Gender Reveal Sparks ‘El Dorado’ Fire

News

YUMA, Ariz. - (KYMA, KECY) More than 400 acres have burned after some kind of firework was allegedly used for a baby gender reveal party, according to San Bernardino fire officials.

The fire is only seven-percent contained.

No charges have been filed in this case according to authorities but officials want to remind residents that it doesn't take much to start a fire with the hot and dry conditions.

Those responsible for starting a fire due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible according to Cal Fire.