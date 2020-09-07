FBI, Movahe County seeks suspect in 2005 murder

News

(KYMA, KECY)-The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a San Diego man wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of a man in Arizona.

The FBI says Gerardo Mendoza has ties to or may visit, Oceanside, Long Beach, Anaheim, and Orange County, California. He may also have ties to, or visit, Morales and Tijuana, Mexico.

On January 22 2005, Mendoza allegedly shot the victim with a handgun in Ft. Mohave, Arizona. The victim did not survive the assault.

Mendoza then allegedly fled to Mexico.

He was charged for the murder by the Mohave County Grand Jury and a state warrant was issued for his arrest on February 3, 2005. An arrest warrant was issued in 2007 after being charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Mendoza is described as 5'4 to 5'6 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 to 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.