Published 8:47 am

California declares State of Emergency for San Diego County due to fire

Fire forces residents to evacuate homes

(KYMA, KECY)-California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Sunday night for San Diego County.

The fire began on Saturday off Spirit Trail and Japatul Road in the Japatul Valley near Alpine. It had burned 9,850 acresand was 1% contained as of 8:45 p.m. Sunday, according to NBC News San Diego.

The emergency proclamation includes:

  • Mobilizing the California National Guard to support disaster
    response and relief efforts.
  • Suspending provisions of the Unemployment Insurance Code, imposing a
    one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance applicants for all
    applicants unemployed as a direct result of the fires who applied for
    unemployment insurance benefits from Friday dating back to March 4.
  • Waiving fees to replace copies of certificates of birth, death,
    marriage and dissolution-of-marriage records for anyone who lost such records as a result of the fire.
  • Suspending Vehicle Code sections requiring payment of fees for
    requests for replacing a driver's license or identification card, vehicle
    registration certificate or certificate of title for anyone who lost such
    records as a result of the fire.
  • Suspending Vehicle Code sections requiring the timely registration
    or transfer of title for any vehicle for any resident unable to comply with those requirements as a result of the fire.
