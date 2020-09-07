California declares State of Emergency for San Diego County due to fire

News

Fire forces residents to evacuate homes

(KYMA, KECY)-California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Sunday night for San Diego County.

The fire began on Saturday off Spirit Trail and Japatul Road in the Japatul Valley near Alpine. It had burned 9,850 acresand was 1% contained as of 8:45 p.m. Sunday, according to NBC News San Diego.

The emergency proclamation includes: