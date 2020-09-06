CBP resumes Global Entry interviews September 8

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Good news for those seeking Global Entry service through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, and at the Calexico East Port of Entry in Calexico.

The Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) resumes its operations to the public on September 8.

If you would like to schedule an interview, log in to their account on the TTP website, depending on location. Due to restrictions, Sentri and Fast-South enrollments on the border may also be limited.

CBP reminds everyone that crossing a U.S. land border for visiting a Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment center is non-essential travel.

