The annual collection of Red Cross begins in Mexicali

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-The Red Cross in Mexicali started this week but without any donations.

The coordinator of the institution José Espinoza Astorga said that in the face of the pandemic crisis this year, there was less participation of donations since the Autonomous University of Baja California was excluded.

They have previously raised almost a million pesos equivalent to close to $46,000. The boat trips on cruise ships, as well have decreased the care in the clinics where money was collected from the medical services they provide.

Faced with this situation, the municipal government made a donation of more than $18,000 as well as the commitment to support them by offering a voluntary fee to users who carry out municipal procedures.

The Red Cross requires about $180,000 annually for its operating and payroll expenses, which most of it comes from donations.

Their goal is to collect $90,000 by October 31, but with the pandemic, the collection will be made through the request for donations to the business chambers, among other activities.