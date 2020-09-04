Mental health officials raise awareness for Suicide Prevention Month

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - The month of September is Suicide Prevention Month. It's where mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members unite to promote suicide prevention awareness.

This month helps spread the word about actions we can all take as a community to prevent suicide.

The Lifeline network and its partners are working to change the conversation from suicide to suicide prevention, to actions that can promote healing, help, and give hope.

Tune in tonight on KYMA Early's Edition as our News 11's Carmen Valencia speaks to a Mental Health Provider as the importance of raising awareness about suicide prevention and the resources available to the community.