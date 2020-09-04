Local health officials prepare for flu season

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Health Officials want to encourage you for the flu shot.

During the 2019-2020 flu season, CDC estimated between 39-million to 56-million people were infected with the flu.

The website shows 24-thousand to 62-thousand people passed away from the flu.

Yuma County Health Department reports 974 flu cases last season.

With coronavirus and flu symptoms being reasonably similar, Kathy Ward, Director of Nursing from Yuma County Health Department, says if you experience any COVID symptoms, to take a test first, and then the flu test.

Yuma County Health Department officials say they are doing things a little different this year when it comes to administering flu shots.

Shots are only offered by appointment only.

You can call (928)317-4559 to schedule an appointment.

The cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children under 18, that's without insurance.

You can also walk-in to your nearest CVS or Albertsons Pharmacy to get the flu shot.

No appointment is needed.

Ashlie Temple, Patient Care Services Manager for Albertsons, says the flu shot takes 14 days before it becomes effective. So getting the shot early enough allows time for it to produce immunity.