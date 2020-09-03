Stop kissing, and wear masks during sex says Canada’s top doctor

News

Sex should be avoided if your partner has Covid-19 symptoms

(KYMA, KECY)-Sex during the pandemic can be complicated but a Canadian doctor says it's best to skip kissing and perhaps wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer says people should stay safe when engaging in sexual activities.

In a statement, she says, "Sexual health is an important part of our overall health. However, sex can be complicated in the time of Covid-19. The lowest risk sexual activity during Covid-19 involves yourself alone."

Tam continues by saying, "Current evidence indicates there is a very low likelihood of contracting the novel coronavirus through semen or vaginal fluids. However, even if the people involved do not have symptoms, sexual activity with new partners does increase your risk of getting or passing Covid-19 through close contact, like kissing."

Tam says sex should be avoided if either person has Covid-19 symptoms, the statement suggests you "limit your use of alcohol and other substances so you and your partner(s) are able to make safe decisions."