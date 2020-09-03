Skip to Content
Midwinter Fair & Fiesta might not return due to pandemic

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Midwinter Fair & Fiesta in Imperial may or may not be back in town next year.

The California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta is Imperial County's largest and most comprehensive annual event, consists of 10 days of displays, entertainment, and food.

The highly anticipated event is still on hold. Organizers say they aren't sure if they will cancel the entire event, or it will be modified.

Coming up on the evening edition News 11 Gianella Ghiglino will speak to organizers about whether or not they plan to go through with the fair.

