Harkins to honor Chadwick Boseman with his most memorable roles

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A Scottsdale-based movie theater chain will honor Chadwick Boseman with discounted tickets starting Friday, September 4 through Sunday, September 6.

Harkins Theaters says tickets will be $5 each and all proceeds will benefit cancer research.

“I was fortunate to have met Chadwick Boseman. He was a true Hollywood icon with an extremely bright future, he will be greatly missed,” says Dan Harkins, Owner of Harkins Theatres. “We are proud to honor his memory through film and to help support a charity fighting to end cancer.”

During the three-day tribute, Chadwick Boseman fans can remember some of the Hollywood great’s most iconic on-screen moments with the films 42, Get On Up, and 21 Bridges.

To purchase your tickets, click here.