ICDCC asks Imperial County CEO to resign for alleged racism

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr. and Imperial County Registrar of Voters (ROV) Debbie Porter are being asked to resign by the Imperial County Democratic Central Committee (ICDCC) in a resolution which claims the County is discriminatory of African-American citizens.

Hilton Smith, who's also local coordinator for Black Lives Matter and a candidate for Imperial Valley College’s board of trustees, said his chief concern Thursday when the ICDCC’s executive approved its resolution was to address perceived irregularities regarding the candidate paperwork filed by his opponent for the IVC trustee seat, incumbent Jerry D. Hart, of Imperial.

Imperial County CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr. is denying all claims. Now, Hilton Smith says he is renouncing his vote in the resolution along with another ICDCC member.

Smith spoke to another media outlet saying “I made two mistakes, one was voting for that resolution. The other was putting too much faith in the ICDCC.”

On the Evening edition News 11 Gianella Ghiglino will speak to both the ICDCC regarding their resolution and Imperial County CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr.