ICDCC asks Imperial County CEO to resign for alleged racism

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr. and Imperial County Registrar of Voters (ROV) Debbie Porter are being asked to resign by the Imperial County Democratic Central Committee (ICDCC) in a resolution which claims the County is discriminatory of African-American citizens.

Hilton Smith, who's also local coordinator for Black Lives Matter and a candidate for Imperial Valley College’s board of trustees, said his chief concern Thursday when the ICDCC’s executive approved its resolution was to address perceived irregularities regarding the candidate paperwork filed by his opponent for the IVC trustee seat, incumbent Jerry D. Hart, of Imperial.

Imperial County CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr. is denying all claims. Now, Hilton Smith says he is renouncing his vote in the resolution along with another ICDCC member.

Smith spoke to another media outlet saying “I made two mistakes, one was voting for that resolution. The other was putting too much faith in the ICDCC.”

On the Evening edition News 11 Gianella Ghiglino will speak to both the ICDCC regarding their resolution and Imperial County CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr.

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

