Brown Bag Coalition says you count in the census to people that are homeless

"We all Count," says BB Coalition co-founder Maribel Padilla

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - Brown Bag Coalition is saying you count, we all count to a community that is still told they do not.

Brown Bag Coalition distributed water, Gatorade, popsicles, and registered people that are homeless to the Census in Calexico.

BB Coalition co-founder Maribel Padilla said, "It's over 110 degrees, they're dehydrating and need services that only filling out the Census will bring."

Census numbers can help communities work out public improvement strategies. Non-profit organizations use census numbers to estimate the number of potential volunteers in communities across the nation.

