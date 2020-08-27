Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:55 pm

Brown Bag Coalition says you count in the census to people that are homeless

bb census

"We all Count," says BB Coalition co-founder Maribel Padilla

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - Brown Bag Coalition is saying you count, we all count to a community that is still told they do not.

Brown Bag Coalition distributed water, Gatorade, popsicles, and registered people that are homeless to the Census in Calexico.

BB Coalition co-founder Maribel Padilla said, "It's over 110 degrees, they're dehydrating and need services that only filling out the Census will bring."

Census numbers can help communities work out public improvement strategies. Non-profit organizations use census numbers to estimate the number of potential volunteers in communities across the nation.

Coming up on News 11's Early Edition Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Maribel Padilla about why she wants to make sure everyone counts.

Imperial County / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply