Yuma County sees decline in COVID-19 testing

News

Health officials say only 10 percent of COVID-19 testing was met in our county

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) -Yuma County health officials say COVID-19 testing in our county has decreased.

In en effort to ramp up t esting in Yuma County, only 10 percent of the goal was met in mid-August.

According to COVID Tracking Project, new cases of COVID-19 are trending down nationally and locally. It also says they show a decrease in testing.

Out of 10,000 COVID-19 tests provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to Yuma County, in five days, only 1,060 people were tested.

The other 8,940 tests now have to be returned to the state.

However, could the low-testing in Yuma County lead to a false sense that the crisis is improving in our area?

Tune in to News 11 at p.m. as Carmen Valencia will be speaking with Kevin Tunell with the Yuma County Health Department, and with a health expert with the Yuma Regional Medical Center on what this could mean.