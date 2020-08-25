YPD to get new body cameras to build community trust

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) received a grant from the federal government last week to purchase new body cams.

YPD received this grant from the Department of Justice for $115,500.

The money will be used to purchase 77 body cameras.

The police say they will start implementing the use of the cameras in four to six weeks.

In the past, YPD has applied for the grant, but because they didn't have additional funds to purchase the cameras, they were unable to buy them.

YPD currently has an audio recorder attached to their uniforms while on patrol. With an actual body camera, police officials say it will protect both officers and the community.