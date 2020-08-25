Shooting of Jacob Blake sparks protests in Wisconsin

News

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized the National Guard to help local law enforcement respond to the protests after dump trucks were set on fire.

(KYMA, KECY)-Protesters set vehicles and buildings on fire in Wisconsin after a man is shot by police.

Jacob Blake shooting was captured on cellphone video by a bystander and posted to social media Sunday afternoon.

The video showed an officer, who has not been identified, following Blake as he marches to the driver's side door of an SUV, pointing the gun, grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire, according to NBC News.

Blakes's family says he is paralyzed after being shot.

However, it's unclear what happened at the beginning of the clip. In a statement, the lawyer for Blake's family says Blake was helping to "de-escalate a domestic incident" when police used a stun gun on him. As he walked around his car to check on his three sons, who were inside, the officer shot him at point-blank range."

The police officers that were at the scene that day were placed on administrative leave while the state Justice Department and the local district attorney's office investigate.

In a statement, the Milwaukee Police Association said, "video of the shooting may show some troubling things, protesting must remain calm. It must remain peaceful."

On Monday, protesters gathered around in Kenosha, Wisconsin, at the courthouse chanting "Justice for Jacob" and "No justice, no peace." Sources say what started as a peaceful protest turned violent. Unclear how the chaos happened, sources say several buildings were burning and several parked vehicles not far from the courthouse were in flames.

Video shared on social media shows some in the crowd also appeared to be looting shops.

Evers said in a statement that the troops would help protect critical infrastructure and ensure that "Kenoshians are able to assemble safely."

Sources say more than 50 people protested outside police headquarters. One person was arrested and accused of hitting an officer with a cane, while two others were arrested for obstructing police.

Demonstrators also gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Monday night.

Blake's shooting comes about three months after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Floyd's death was also captured on video and protests over racial justice, and police violence was taken to the streets.