Here’s what to expect as Imperial County enters stage two

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Imperial County Public Health department announced in a press conference Tuesday that a variance had been approved by the state health department.

The variance allows imperial county to move into stage two high risk, allowing for some businesses to reopen with limited capacity and out door operations.

The county remains on the state’s data monitoring list therefore many of the sectors allowed to reopen have to modify their operations to outdoor service only.

Businesses like gyms, hair salons, barbershops, and outdoor dining will be allowed to resume.

The order goes into effect at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

