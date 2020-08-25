Skip to Content
Community react to Imperial County moving to stage two

Seal_of_Imperial_County,_California
Imperial County, CA

EL CENTRO. Calif (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County announced they would be moving to stage two high risk.

The county has never entered this particular stage two. Last time the county moved forward, it was stage two low risk.

The county is allowing businesses to open with limited capacity and outdoor capacities.

Many business owners have been advocating for the county to move to this stage.

Gym owner Dalia Rodriguez said gym owners in the valley all feel the same way. 

“We have to be considered as individuals and not just a conglomerate of businesses we can handle re-opening safely,” she said.  

In the evening edition at 5 p.m., News 11 Gianella Ghiglino will be speaking to community members and business owners about what this means for them.

