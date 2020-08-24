Violent weekend in Yuma leaves 3 dead, 1 wounded

News

Local authorities report an increase in aggravated assaults and firearm-related incidents this year.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A violent weekend in Yuma.

Authorities confirmed two separate shootings within miles of each other, leaving three people dead within 24-hours.

Saturday morning, just before check out time, hotel guests at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on 4th Ave. in Yuma, heard something other than knocking from housekeeping.

Guests were awakened by the sound of gunshots and a bloody dead body lying in the parking lot.

A guest told News 11, “I couldn’t identify anybody but I heard multiple shots and I was right inside the building and I came out and seen him laying in the street right there.”

Yuma police confirmed 21-year Luis Delgadillo was shot multiple times in broad daylight and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A nearby neighbor was also hit by a ricochet bullet from the gunman.

The wounded man said, “When I heard the gunshots, I kneeled down and I guess that’s the reason I got hit. Or else it would've hit me from my waist down somewhere.”

The hotel has no record of Delgadillo as a guest, perhaps he was a visitor.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

Less than 24 hours prior, Yuma County Sheriff’s deputies reported a double homicide nearly three miles away in a home on Magnolia Ave and 8th Street.

Also, in this case, no suspect is in custody.

According to YCSO and YPD, crime is on the rise in Yuma this year.

Firearm-related incidents have also increased in 2020.

Aggravated assault calls are the highest both agencies have seen in years.