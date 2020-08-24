Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake endorses Biden ahead of RNC

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Former Grand Old Party (GOP) Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona endorses Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Flake has repeatedly clashed heads with President Trump over the years. He is now part of more than two dozen former Republican lawmakers to show support for "Republicans for Biden."

“These former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden,” the Biden campaign said in its announcement. “These former members of Congress are supporting Joe Biden because they know what’s at stake in this election and that Trump’s failures as president have superseded partisanship.”

Flake retired from the Senate at the end of his term in 2019.

Flake wrote the book Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle in secret to direct criticism not just of President Trump, but toward other Republicans.

Other former Senators who support Bidden are Sens. Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire and John Warner of Virginia.