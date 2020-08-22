Imperial County says regulations will be enforced for businesses in violation of health order

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), Imperial County said businesses in violation of the county and state health order will be dealt with, in a press release issued Friday.

This comes as the City of Imperial voted to go against the county health order and allow all businesses to reopen, in a special meeting Friday evening.

"As an arm of the state, we are obligated to enforce the laws and regulations set for by the State of California, including the health order established by our local Public Health Officer," said the press release.

The county said it sympathizes with businesses that have been closed for 5 months, but that the health of residents comes first.

"For our community to continue with the progress we have made and overcome this pandemic, we need the full cooperation of every city to adopt policies that are consistent with County and State health and safety guidelines. Any city that fails to follow these guidelines and fails to work in unison with the County and the rest of the cities in this community can potentially put us all at risk," said the press release.

This week the County Health Officer announced that a request had been submitted to the State Health Department to move into stage two.

The County of Imperial said they are committed to taking action that prevents further spread of COVID-19, while also finding ways that allow businesses to reopen responsibly and safely.

Imperial County Public Health has the Division of Environmental Health that regulates a number of businesses within Imperial County.

"We are committed to working closely with our businesses to make sure they have the information necessary to make informed and responsible decisions moving forward on how to reopen safely and responsibly, in compliance with State and County Health Orders," said the press release.

RELATED STORY BELOW: