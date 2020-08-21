Stepfather charged with murder in the disappearance of Alissa Turney

News

MESA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-An Arizona man was arrested and charged in the case of Alissa Turney, who went missing in Phoenix in 2001.

17-year-old Alissa Turney disappeared on her last day of her junior year at Paradise Valley High School.

Her stepfather, Michael Roy Turney, was taken into custody in connection with her disappearance. NBC News reports Michael told police the day Alissa disappeared that he took her out of school early, they went for lunch, and then came home.

Michael said they got into an argument over Alissa’s desire for more freedom. When they returned home, he said Alissa was still angry and went to her room. Michael then left around 1 p.m. to run errands and to pick up Sarah from her field trip.

When they returned home, Alissa was gone. A note had been left behind saying she was running away to California.

At the time, police determined there was no foul play involved and believed she was a runaway.

Alissa's sister, Sarah Turney, told Dateline in June that she remembers her sister being excited about summer and was planning to attend a graduation party later that evening.

Alissa never made it to that party.

COLD CASE ARREST: Nearly two decades after Alissa Turney disappeared, Phoenix Police have arrested the man believed to be responsible for her death. Michael Turney was arrested Thursday afternoon in Mesa. He faces 2nd degree murder charges in the death of his step-daughter. pic.twitter.com/EB4vooHshj — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 20, 2020

The case went cold until 2006. When a Florida man confessed to killing Alissa brought her case back into the spotlight. Thomas Hymer’s description of Alissa was not viable and his story was false. He later admitted that he might have been mistaken.

In 2008, police opened Alissa’s case and declared that foul play was indeed a factor in her disappearance.

Sergeant Maggie Cox told Dateline, “At the time, there were no signs of foul play or exigency based on the fact Alissa was 17 years old and had no mental/physical health issues. Alissa was entered into NCIC as soon as the report was taken. In 2008, the Missing Persons Unit Detectives began to investigate further information obtained in the case.”

Sgt. Cox says that allegations of sexual abuse by Michael Turney prompted investigators to focus on him after speaking to several people in 2008.

Police obtained search warrants to search Michael's home and found multiple videotapes dating back to the 1980s and surveillance footage from around the house. However, they did not find any videos from the day Alissa disappeared.

During the search, investigators also found 19 high-caliber assault rifles, two handmade silencers, a van filled with gasoline cans, and 26 handmade explosive devices filled with gunpowder and roofing nails.

Sources say it was the largest stockpile of explosives discovered in Phoenix Police Department history.

Police also located a 98-page manifesto, titled "Diary of a Madman Martyr." Michael who worked as an electrician in the 1980s often complained about workplace conditions, accused the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers of being involved in the alleged kidnapping and murder of Alissa.

The document goes on to state that Turney planned to blow up the union hall in revenge and kill himself in the process.

In March 2010, Michael Turney pleaded guilty to possessing 26 unregistered pipe bombs. He was sentenced to the maximum term of 10 years in federal prison, but was released in 2017.

Sarah never gave up hope in seeking justice for her sister's case.

On August 20, 2020, following her father’s arrest, Sarah took to social media to announce the news to those who have been following her sister’s case.