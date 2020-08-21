‘Slightly cooler’ temperatures before another warm-up next week

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Upper level high pressure will remain dominant over the region into next week, but ample monsoon moisture now in place will bring daily thunderstorm chances through the weekend into early next week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), today will be partly sunny, with a high near 105. Heat index values as high as 110. Breezy conditions will persist with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Later tonight, cloudy skies will enter the region with a low around 87. It will be breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Storm chances will be favored over high terrain areas in Arizona with slight chances over the desert areas on most days.

High temperatures are forecast to finally be closer to normal readings over the next few days, but temperatures are expected to increase back to well above normal for next week.