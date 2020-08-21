Safehouse for victims of abuse to open in 2021

News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - The South County Domestic Violence Coalition is an organization that advocates for victims of domestic violence in San Luis and Somerton.

Maria Cecilia Cruz, with the coalition, tells News 11 that in June, there were 125 cases of domestic violence. Cruz said there had been a slight decrease in reported cases due to the pandemic.

Fewer victims are reporting because they are most likely with the propitiator 24/7.

Cruz, along with several other advocates, has been working on opening up a safe house for victims of abuse by 2021.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Carmen Valencia speaks to Cruz on the current steps they do to help victims of domestic abuse.