IID sees an increase in energy demand amid heatwave

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Rolling blackouts throughout California have affected the state amid a historic heatwave.

The Imperial County Irrigation District (IID), said the state’s rolling blackouts would not impact residents in the valley, but it doesn't mean residents are in the clear.

The IID is an independent operator and has local control of energy in Imperial County. That's why the IID said residents are not at risk of California's rolling blackouts; however, a historic heatwave has increased demand for energy.

Residents are now being asked to help conserve energy to prevent blackouts in the valley.

“We just hit 1,123 megawatts last Friday which was our peak so far and when I say peak I’m saying in the history of the IID. That’s as much power that was ever demanded by the system at one time," said Bob Schettler, IID.

The IID said unplugging appliances and making sure light switches are turned off can go a long way in helping conserve energy.

As well as avoiding doing laundry from the peak hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., which is the time frame energy demand is at its highest in the summer.

“What IID is doing, is number one we’re working to keep the energy on. We’re firing up all the generators. We’ve got contingencies in place and we’re out there on the market securing energy when we need it," said Schettler.

Securing energy amid the heatwave has been challenging, but IID has been able to meet the demand.

Schettler says Gov. Gavin Newsom's emergency proclamation to free up energy capacity has been a great help.

It’s flexed regulations to utility companies like IID so they can easily access energy resources.