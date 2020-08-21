Heatwave affects nation’s commerce

News

Pandemic or not, commerce must keep moving. But, high temps can be costly and dangerous.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-We share the road with them, 80,000 pounds of rolling steel and rubber making their way from coast to coast.

But, it takes more than just driving skills to make it to your destination safely and with your cargo intact. The recent heatwave in the southwest has proven to be a challenge, even for veteran drivers.

But, companies have turned to technology to monitor the weather, using programs like those used by the National Weather Service to predict storm systems and sudden drops and rises in temperature.

The heatwave has been troublesome for truck drivers, especially those hauling chemicals that expand in heat and those transporting produce.

Produce is housed in a refrigerated trailer, but when temps get too high, the reefer must be adjusted to protect the cargo.



Another factor to be taken into account is prepping your vehicle for the change in the climate. Traveling from colder weather to a warmer one will affect everything from your vehicle's tire pressure to adding strain on your engine.

We reached out to local driving instructor Stephen Bradberry with the Yuma Truck Driving School. We asked how the heatwave has affected driving conditions.

Bradberry says, "heat plays a factor in the load that you're carrying because if you're hauling certain types of cargo, the heat can cause that cargo to expand and leak. Also, the tires on your truck can play a big factor if you don't have your tires inflated properly. And the fluid levels in your vehicle, if they're not up to speed it can cause damage to your vehicle."